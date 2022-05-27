Toronto faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action

Chicago Fire (2-6-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-7-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +141, Toronto FC +185, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire visit Toronto in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is 3-6-1 in conference matchups. Toronto has a 3-0-2 record in games it scores a pair of goals. The Fire are 1-5-3 against conference opponents. The... READ MORE

Chicago Fire (2-6-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-7-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +141, Toronto FC +185, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire visit Toronto in Eastern Conference play.

Toronto is 3-6-1 in conference matchups. Toronto has a 3-0-2 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The Fire are 1-5-3 against conference opponents. The Fire rank sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 17 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Jimenez has scored seven goals and added one assist for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Xherdan Shaqiri has three goals and two assists for the Fire. Kacper Przybylko has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Fire: 1-6-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Noble Okello (injured), Kadin Brian Chung (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

Fire: Javier Casas (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Rafael Czichos (injured).

