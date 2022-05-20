Toronto looks to end road losing streak in game against D.C. United

Toronto FC (3-7-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (4-6-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -180, Toronto FC +437, Draw +335; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to D.C. United aiming to end a three-game road skid.

United is 3-5-1 against conference opponents. United is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 14 goals led by Ola Kamara with five.

Toronto is 3-6-0 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is 0-3-1 when it scores only one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored five goals for United. Russell Canouse has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jesus Jimenez has scored seven goals for Toronto. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Toronto: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Gaoussou Samake (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured).

Toronto: Kadin Brian Chung (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Noble Okello (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

