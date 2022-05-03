Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jose Rojas from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned OF Jo Adell to Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Lou Trivino and INF Drew Jackson from the COVID-19 IL then reassigned Jackson to Las Vegas (PCL), along with INF Nick Allen.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF/OF Garrett Hampson from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Trevor May on the 15-day IL. Recalled both RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse (IL) and LHP David Peterson to serve as the 27th man.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Anthony Banda from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Odyssey Sims to a training camp contract. Waived Gs Layshia Clarendon, Crystal Dangerfield and Yvonne Turner, Fs Rennia Davis and Kayla Jones and C Hannah Sjerven.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced DB Ayo Oyelola (Jacksonville) DL Adedayo Odeleye (Houston), DB Marcel Dabo (Indianapolis) and TE Thomas Odukoya (Detroit) were allocated to play via the international pathway program.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Grady Jarrett on a three-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Amare Barno to a rookie-level contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Kat Bryant, Ss Juanyeh Thomas, La’Kendrick Van Zandt and Markquese Bell, WRs Ty Fryfogle, Dennis Houston, Jaquarii Roberson and Dontario Drummond, OL Amon Simon, CBs Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Quandre Mosely, RBs Aaron Shampklin and Malik Davis, G Alec Lindstrom, K Jonathan Garibay, LB Storey Jackson, C James Empey, TE Peyton Hendershot and DE Mike Tafua to the roster from undrafted free agency.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DT Kingsley Keke.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with QB E.J. Perry. Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Josh Jones. Waived DT Niles Scott.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired T Cameron Lawson and the 13th overall selection in the 2022 CFL Draft in exchange for the 9th and 18th overall selections. Signed DB Zach Hannibal and DEs L.B. Mack and Jordan Berner.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Olen Zellweger to San Diego (AHL) from Everett (WHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Adam Werner from Stockton (AHL) loan.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed C Alexander Pashin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry and G Hunter Miska to Colorado (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reinstated D Aaron Ekblad from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Adam Huska from Hartford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Chicago F Kyle Marino one game for his actions in a game on April 30 against Rockford. Suspended Toronto F Rich Clune one game for his actions in a game on April 30 against Belleville.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired LW Tyler Boucher and C Ridly Greig.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Ryker Evans to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Yaroslav Askarov to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the season.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed LW Brayden Guy to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Recalled G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released D Clayton Phillips from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Zachary Paputsakis to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired $125,000 in 2022 general allocation money (GAM), $25,000 in conditional GAM and the No. 2 allocation ranking from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the No. 1 allocation ranking.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Jayda Worthy and Katelyn Grisillo assistant women’s basketball coaches.

KANSAS ST. — Named Kevin Sutton director of men’s basketball strategies.

