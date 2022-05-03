Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jose Rojas from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned OF Jo Adell to Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Lou Trivino and INF Drew Jackson from the COVID-19 IL then reassigned Jackson to Las Vegas (PCL), along with INF Nick Allen.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Jon Gray from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 30.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the bereavement list. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Gsellman from Iowa (IL). Designated LHP Locke St. John for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF/OF Garrett Hampson from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Trevor May on the 15-day IL. Recalled both RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse (IL) and LHP David Peterson to serve as the 27th man.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Anthony Banda from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso (PCL). Assigned IB/DH Luke Voit to El Paso on rehab.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated INF Kevin Padlo from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF Mike Ford to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon from a rehab assignment. Optioned INF Lucius Fox to Rochester (IL). Transferred RHP Anibal Sanchez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Odyssey Sims to a training camp contract. Waived Gs Layshia Clarendon, Crystal Dangerfield and Yvonne Turner, Fs Rennia Davis and Kayla Jones and C Hannah Sjerven.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced DB Ayo Oyelola (Jacksonville) DL Adedayo Odeleye (Houston), DB Marcel Dabo (Indianapolis) and TE Thomas Odukoya (Detroit) were allocated to play via the international pathway program.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Grady Jarrett on a three-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Amare Barno to a rookie-level contract. Signed WR/KR Andre Roberts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Marcus Santos-Silva.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Kat Bryant, Ss Juanyeh Thomas, La’Kendrick Van Zandt and Markquese Bell, WRs Ty Fryfogle, Dennis Houston, Jaquarii Roberson and Dontario Drummond, OL Amon Simon, CBs Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Quandre Mosely, RBs Aaron Shampklin and Malik Davis, G Alec Lindstrom, K Jonathan Garibay, LB Storey Jackson, C James Empey, TE Peyton Hendershot and DE Mike Tafua to the roster from undrafted free agency.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DT Kingsley Keke and OL Sam Cooper. Traded CB Lonnie Johnson to Kansas City. Signed DE Mario Addison.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with QB E.J. Perry. Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Chris Finke.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Bryce Callahan to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived RB Denine Ozigbo.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released DB KieVarae Russell and DT Jalen Dalton.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Josh Jones. Waived DT Niles Scott.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed G Trai Turner.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired T Cameron Lawson and the 13th overall selection in the 2022 CFL Draft in exchange for the 9th and 18th overall selections. Signed DB Zach Hannibal and DEs L.B. Mack and Jordan Berner.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Olen Zellweger to San Diego (AHL) from Everett (WHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Adam Werner from Stockton (AHL) loan.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed C Alexander Pashin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned RW Nick Henry and G Hunter Miska to Colorado (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reinstated D Aaron Ekblad from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Adam Huska from Hartford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Chicago F Kyle Marino one game for his actions in a game on April 30 against Rockford. Suspended Toronto F Rich Clune one game for his actions in a game on April 30 against Belleville.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired LW Tyler Boucher and C Ridly Greig.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Ryker Evans to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Yaroslav Askarov to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the season.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed LW Brayden Guy to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Recalled G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released D Clayton Phillips from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Zachary Paputsakis to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Marcus McIvor from reserve. Placed F Jordan Martel on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Orrin Centazzo from reserve. Placed F Nathan Noel on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Butrus Ghafari and F Josh Dickinson from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan and D Cole Fraser on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Jared Cockrell from reserve. Placed D Luke Bafia on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY — Fined Miami D Damion Lowe an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on April 30 against New England. Fined Kansas City M Felipe Hernandez an undisclosed amount for violating league policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in a match on April 30 against Dallas.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired a guaranteed $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for forward Andre Shinyashiki and up to an additional $175,000 in GAM if certain performance and contract conditions are met.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired $125,000 in 2022 general allocation money (GAM), $25,000 in conditional GAM and the No. 2 allocation ranking from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the No. 1 allocation ranking.

MLS Next Pro

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed D Daniel Strachan to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Jayda Worthy and Katelyn Grisillo assistant women’s basketball coaches.

KANSAS ST. — Named Kevin Sutton director of men’s basketball strategies.

