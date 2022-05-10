Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of C Austin Romine. Placed C Max Stassi on the COVID-19 IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez from Las Vegas (PCL) as the 27th man for a doubleheader. Agreed to terms with INF Matt Davidson and RHP Jorge Juan.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Michael Hermosillo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Buck Farmer to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.C Mejia from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Jandel Gustave to Nashville.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Carlos Correa and RHP Chris Paddack on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6 and May 9 respectively.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed LHP Locke St. John off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Transferred RHP Jacob deGrom from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned SS Paul DeJong to Memphis (IL). Selected the contract of INF Kramer Robertson from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated OF Wil Myers and INF/DH Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF C.J. Abrams to El Paso (PCL). Designated OF Trayce Thompson for assignment.

Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Ryan Campbell and 1B/OF Chris Loeb.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OFs Daunte Freeman and Rodney Tennie.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released LHP Anthony Arias and C Bryan Gonzalez.

OTTAWA TITANS — Released LHP Mitchell Senger.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Aaron Glickstein. Released RHP Chris Mutter and INF Jake Reinhardt.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Dom Abbadassa and RHP Logan Bender.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sold the contract of LHP Patrick Murphy to the Miami (MLB). Signed INF Dennicher Carrasco. Released OF Chuck Steele. Traded 1B Zach Biermann to the Evansville.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Bruce Bell, INF Kevin Lambert, and OF Cam Phelts.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Ryan Hare, C Duncan Hewitt, INF Jackson Raper, and OF Zac Taylor.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY— Signed F Anneli Maley to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

DALLAS WINGS — Set active C Teaira McCowan.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Rennia Davis to a hardship contract.

PHOENIX Mercury — Released G Jennie Simms and F Emma Cannon from hardship contracts. Set active G Diamond DeShields and F Briana Turner.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted Shawn Jefferson to associate head coach/wide receivers, Cam Turner to co-pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinator, Kenny Bell to chief of staff/offensive assistant and Mike Bercovici to offensive assistant.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Mike Davis. Released RB Ty’Son Williams from his exclusive rights tender.

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced DE Ledarius Mack cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Tavante Beckett, OLB Rashod Berry, CB Parnell Motley and TEs Matt Sokol and Jared Pinkney.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed De Jerry Hughes and DL Mario Addison.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Dennis Kelly. Released T Shon Coleman and LB Malik Jefferson. Waived TEs Farrod Green and Eli Wolf.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Reiter, WR Gary Jennings and G Chris Glaser to contracts. Waived QB Anthony Gordon, RB Brendon Knox, OT Gene Pryor and DT Darius Stills.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Sony Michel.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Omari Cobb, TEs Jake Hausmann and Rysen John and OL Wes Martin.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LS Rex Sunahara and LB Tegray Scales. Waived/injured CB Isaiah Johnson.

Canadian Football

EDMONTON ELKS — Named Jordan Linnen running backs coach.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Brandon Sanford, WRs B.J. Muckelvene, T.J. Hammonds and Tavon Salter, LB Darian Taylor, RB Vance Barnes, DB Javon Jackson and WB Jake Floriea. Waived DB Robert Priester.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned Gs Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned Gs Hunter Miska and Justus Annunen to Colorado.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned C Cody Glass, G Connor Ingram and RW Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee on loan. Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Florida (ECHL) from Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Mackenzie MacEachern to Springfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Mack Guzda.

East Coast Hockey League

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Ryan Chzowski from reserve. Placed F Derian Plouffe on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Brad Morrison from reserve. Placed F Grant Cooper on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Dakota Raabe from reserve. Placed Ds Joey Colatarci and Kyle Pouncy on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Cam Hausinger from reserve. Placed F Bobby Hampton on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Exercised their option to purchase M Adalberto Carrasquilla from FC Cartagena in Spain by contract through 2024.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Sam Costantino wide receiver football coach and Jake Speller director of football operations.

