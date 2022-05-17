Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended Milwaukee’s RHP J.C. Mejia 80-games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Baltimore’s RHP Matt Havey 60-games without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug, retroactive to April 29. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Nick Vispi from Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Logan Allen for assignment. Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk. Optioned INF Rylan Bannon to Norfolk.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Milwaukee’s RHP J.C. Mejia 80-games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Baltimore’s RHP Matt Havey 60-games without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug, retroactive to April 29.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Nick Vispi from Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Logan Allen for assignment. Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk. Optioned INF Rylan Bannon to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Kyle Crick from Charlotte as the 27th man for a doubleheader. Placed RHP Michael Kopec on the paternity list. Transferred LHP Garrett Crochet from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Brady Singer from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Dylan Bundy from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tyler Matzek on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 14.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF/OF Christopher Morel from Tennessee (SL). Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Iowa (IL). Placed OF Jason Heyward on the IL. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Hughes from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (PCL). Selected the contract of C Brian Serven from Albuquerque. Optioned Dom Nunez to Albuquerque. Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot from Rancho Cucamonga (CAL) as the 27th man for a doubleheader. Activated RHP Mitch White from the IL. Recalled LHP Justin Bruhl. Optioned LHP Caleb Ferguson. Placed RHP Tommy Kahule on the IL. Transferred RHP Blake Treinen from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP J.C. Mejia on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Kelly from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Starlin Marte on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Steve Nogosek from Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse as the 27th man for a doubleheader.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Packy Naughton from Memphis (IL).

Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Ronnie Allen, Jr.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Matt Feinstein to the Idaho Falls (Pioneer League).

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Jacob Sanford.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Zack Jones.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Mitchell Senger. Released RHP Tyler Lunecke.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released LHP Brailin Gonzalez.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Announced F Satou Sabally is set active.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Announced C Kiah Stokes is set active.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced F Katie Lou Samuelson is set active.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced G Rebecca Allen is set active.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced the retirement of DL Jack Crawford.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed LB Jesse Lemonier off waivers from Detroit. Released DL LaRon Stokes.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Daniel Jospeph.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Shan Coleman. Waived P Ryan Winslow.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed S Luther Kirk off waivers from Atlanta and CB Reggie Robinson II from Houston.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Zack Johnson. Released CB Cortez Davis.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived OT Jahmir Johnson with an injury settlement.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Acquired DB Kendall Sheffield and WR Connor Wedington via waivers. Waived DB Reggie Robinson. Waived/injured DB Kolby Harvell-Peel.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Phillip Lindsay.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed G Zack Bailey off waivers from Washington.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived TE Roger Carter, DBs T.J. Carter and Daniel Isom, LB Andzrej Hughes-Murray and WR Lance McCutcheon.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OL Eric Wilson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Jermaine Johnson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed WR Josh Hammond off waivers from Jacksonville.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Troy Fumagalli. Released TE Garrett Walston.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Treylon Burks to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL) loan..

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled Ds Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen and Dmitri Samorukov, RW Seth Griffith, LW Dylan Holloway, C Brad Malone and G Stuart Skinner from Bakersfield (AHL) loans.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Adam Ginning to a two-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steven Santini from Springfield (AHL) loan. Signed G Vadim Zherenko to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY — Fined D Damion Lowe an undisclosed amount for an inappropriate gesture in a match on May 14 against D.C. United. Fined Austin M Daniel Pereira an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on May 14 against Real Salt Lake. Fined Houston D Adam Lundkvist an undisclosed amount for his failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on May 14 against Nashville. Fined Colorado D Lalas Abubakar for simulation/embellishment in a match on May 14 against LAFC.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced F Adam Buksa has been called to the Poland National Team for the 2021-23 UEFA Nations League campaign.

NORTH CAROLINA FC — Announced M Jaden Servania has been called to the Puerto Rican National Team for the CONCACAF Nations League C matches.

SPORTING KC — Signed W Julian Vazquez from MLS NEXT Pro to a short-term contract.

COLLEGE

CHARLOTTE — Named Sheana Vega director of operations.

MILWAUKEE — Named Ryan Kucera head women’s tennis coach.

