Tuesday's Transactions

The Associated Press
May 24, 2022
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk (IL) for rehab.

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kennedy from Long Island (Atlantic League).

Minor LeagueAtlantic League

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Steven Colon. Traded RHP Frank Moscatiello to Quebec (Frontier League) completing a previous deal between the two teams.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Darrel Williams.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kyle Fuller.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Ty’Son Williams. Waived C Alex Mollette.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Jake Floriea and DL Inoke Moala.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired C Riley Kidney.

SOCCER
USL W League

USL W — Announced the expansion team Oakland Soul will be joining for the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

HASTINGS — Named Trey Heckadon head men’s wrestling coach.

