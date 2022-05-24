Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk (IL) for rehab. BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kennedy from Long Island (Atlantic League). Minor LeagueAtlantic League How are federal agencies actively pursuing... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk (IL) for rehab.

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kennedy from Long Island (Atlantic League).

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Steven Colon. Traded RHP Frank Moscatiello to Quebec (Frontier League) completing a previous deal between the two teams.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Darrel Williams.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kyle Fuller.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Ty’Son Williams. Waived C Alex Mollette.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Jake Floriea and DL Inoke Moala.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired C Riley Kidney.

SOCCER USL W League

USL W — Announced the expansion team Oakland Soul will be joining for the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

HASTINGS — Named Trey Heckadon head men’s wrestling coach.

