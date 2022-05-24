Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk (IL) for rehab.
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kennedy from Long Island (Atlantic League).
Minor LeagueAtlantic League
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Steven Colon. Traded RHP Frank Moscatiello to Quebec (Frontier League) completing a previous deal between the two teams.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Darrel Williams.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kyle Fuller.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Ty’Son Williams. Waived C Alex Mollette.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Jake Floriea and DL Inoke Moala.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired C Riley Kidney.
USL W — Announced the expansion team Oakland Soul will be joining for the 2023 season.
HASTINGS — Named Trey Heckadon head men’s wrestling coach.
