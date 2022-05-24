Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk (IL) for rehab. BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kennedy from Long Island (Atlantic League). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled INF Jake Burger from Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Bryan Abreu.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day IL. Reinstated C Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Adrian Sampson outright to Tacoma (PCL) after he cleared waiver. Released OF Steven Souza Jr.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Albert Abreu from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned CF Mickey Moniak to Reading (EL) for rehab. Agreed to terms with RHP Zach Eflin on a 2022 contract with a 2023 mutual option.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of OF Cal Mitchell from Indianapolis. Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 21 and DH Daniel Vogelbach on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Cam Alldred for assignment.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Steven Colon. Traded RHP Frank Moscatiello to Quebec (Frontier League) completing a previous deal between the two teams.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed INF Jose Mercado and 1B Trey Woosley. Released OF Hanley Acevado, LHP Gerald De La Cruz, and 3B Kenny Hernandez.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Trevor McKinley and INF Julius Puryear.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Skylar Mercado and RHP Matt Reitz. Released RHP Thomas Siemer.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Francis Desilets.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Jake Holloway.

OTTAWA TITANS — Released RHP Scott Gillespie and LHP Neil Lang.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Zack Jones.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Darrel Williams.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB DeAngelo Malone to a rookie contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kyle Fuller.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DE Joe Jackson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart. Waived TE Nick Guggemos.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived DT Chris Slayton. Claimed DT Chris Slayton of waivers from San Francisco.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Ty’Son Williams. Waived C Alex Mollette.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RB Sincere McCormick on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Kahale Warring. Waived DB Jack Koerner.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Jake Floriea and DL Inoke Moala.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Ivan Prosvetov to a one-year contract extension.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rochester F Ben Holmstrom two games for an illegal check to the head in a game on May 22 against Laval.

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired C Riley Kidney.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Recalled G Elliot Panicco from Indy Eleven (USL) loan.

REAL SALT LAKE — Loaned Ds Chris Kablan and Jaziel Orozco, G David Ochoa, F Chris Garcia, M Bode Davis to Real Monarchs of USL NEXT Pro pending league and federation approval

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined Washington head coach Kris Ward for statements criticizing league operations during a press conference on May 18 and also fined the team for subsequent comments on social media.

USL W League

USL W — Announced the expansion team Oakland Soul will be joining for the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

DAKOTA ST. — Named Jacob Leier assistant women’s basketball coach.

HASTINGS — Named Trey Heckadon men’s head wrestling coach.

