Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Sedlock to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Reinstated OF Luis Robert from the COVID-19 IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo. Activated RHP Will Vest. Placed RHP Casey Mize on the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS...
READ MORE
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Sedlock to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Reinstated OF Luis Robert from the COVID-19 IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo. Activated RHP Will Vest. Placed RHP Casey Mize on the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Salt Lake, retroactive to May 29.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF Jermaine Palacios from St. Paul (IL). Assigned RHP Cole Sands as the 27th man for a doubleheader.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Tim Locastro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for rehab.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ben Bowden for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled and activated RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (IL). Designated LHP Ryan Borucki for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Nick Madrigal from the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Ethan Small and 2B Mark Mathias to Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned INF Dominic Smith to Syracuse (IL), retroactive to May 30. Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the bereavement list. Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jordan Weems from Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Francisco Perez from Rochester. Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester. Designated RHP Austin Voth for assignment.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired C Austin Rei from Southern Maryland in exchange for INF Michael Wielansky. Signed and activated C Austin Rei and INF Jaylen Smith. Placed INF Deibinson Romero on the inactive list.
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Skylar Janisse, OF Trevor McKinley and INF/C Julius Puryear. Released INF Zach West.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Drew Clavenna and RHPs Matt Colon and Matt Reitz.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Alex Hernandez. Released C Mike Blanke and OF Josh Goulet.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Rodney Tennie.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Algenis Martinez and OF Gerson Molina.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Matt Terrones.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Frank Moscatiello and INF/C Garrett Takamatsu.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Spencer Griffin and LHP Darwin Ramos. Released RHP Jhousa Alcantara.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Ben Hoffman and C Guillaume Moran. Signed INF Vaibhav Desai.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Chris Eusay and C Matt Phipps.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
CONNECTICUT SUN— Signed F Stephanie Jones to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed C Elissa Cunane to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Darrel Williams to a one-year contract. Released RB Jaylen Samuels.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kyle Fuller. Waived OT Aron Johnson.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE David Njoku.
DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DE John Cominsky off waivers from Atlanta. Released K Aldrick Rosas.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau. Waived WR Damon Hazelton.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Jody Fortson to an exclusive rights tender.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Zion Johnson.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DT Trevon Mason.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Travis Jonsen. Signed DL Akiem to a one-year contract.
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Brady Sheldon.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Isak Rosen to a three-year, entry-level contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Gs Pyotr Kochetkov and Jack LaFontaine to Chicago (AHL) on loan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Dr. Angus Mugford senior vice President of player development and performance and Meghan Duggan has been promoted to director of player development.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Ben Reveno to a one-year MLS contract from the club’s MLS NEXT Pro roster.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced M Albert Rusnak, Ds Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou and M Reed Baker-Whiting have been selected to report to Slovakia, Ecuador, Cameroon and U.S. U-19 MYNT, respectively for tournament play.
FERRUM — Named Shelbylynn Adair head coach of women’s volleyball.
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Announced that Lamont Franklin will serve as director of player development.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jessika Carrington assistant to the athletic director/director of operations for women’s basketball.
SOUTH FLORIDA — Named Mindy McCord head coach of women’s lacrosse.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jorge Diaz volunteer assistant coach of men’s soccer.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.