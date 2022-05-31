Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Sedlock to Norfolk. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Reinstated OF Luis Robert from the COVID-19 IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo. Activated RHP Will Vest. Placed RHP Casey Mize on the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Sedlock to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Reinstated OF Luis Robert from the COVID-19 IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo. Activated RHP Will Vest. Placed RHP Casey Mize on the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Salt Lake, retroactive to May 29.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF Jermaine Palacios from St. Paul (IL). Assigned RHP Cole Sands as the 27th man for a doubleheader.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Tim Locastro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for rehab.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Ben Bowden for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled and activated RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (IL). Designated LHP Ryan Borucki for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Nick Madrigal from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Ethan Small and 2B Mark Mathias to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned INF Dominic Smith to Syracuse (IL), retroactive to May 30. Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the bereavement list. Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jordan Weems from Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Francisco Perez from Rochester. Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester. Designated RHP Austin Voth for assignment.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired C Austin Rei from Southern Maryland in exchange for INF Michael Wielansky. Signed and activated C Austin Rei and INF Jaylen Smith. Placed INF Deibinson Romero on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Skylar Janisse, OF Trevor McKinley and INF/C Julius Puryear. Released INF Zach West.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Drew Clavenna and RHPs Matt Colon and Matt Reitz.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Alex Hernandez. Released C Mike Blanke and OF Josh Goulet.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Rodney Tennie.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Algenis Martinez and OF Gerson Molina.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Matt Terrones.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Frank Moscatiello and INF/C Garrett Takamatsu.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Spencer Griffin and LHP Darwin Ramos. Released RHP Jhousa Alcantara.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Ben Hoffman and C Guillaume Moran. Signed INF Vaibhav Desai.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Chris Eusay and C Matt Phipps.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN— Signed F Stephanie Jones to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed C Elissa Cunane to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Darrel Williams to a one-year contract. Released RB Jaylen Samuels.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kyle Fuller. Waived OT Aron Johnson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE David Njoku.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DE John Cominsky off waivers from Atlanta. Released K Aldrick Rosas.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau. Waived WR Damon Hazelton.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Jody Fortson to an exclusive rights tender.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Zion Johnson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DT Trevon Mason.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Travis Jonsen. Signed DL Akiem to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Brady Sheldon.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Isak Rosen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Gs Pyotr Kochetkov and Jack LaFontaine to Chicago (AHL) on loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Dr. Angus Mugford senior vice President of player development and performance and Meghan Duggan has been promoted to director of player development.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Ben Reveno to a one-year MLS contract from the club’s MLS NEXT Pro roster.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced M Albert Rusnak, Ds Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou and M Reed Baker-Whiting have been selected to report to Slovakia, Ecuador, Cameroon and U.S. U-19 MYNT, respectively for tournament play.

COLLEGE

FERRUM — Named Shelbylynn Adair head coach of women’s volleyball.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Announced that Lamont Franklin will serve as director of player development.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jessika Carrington assistant to the athletic director/director of operations for women’s basketball.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Named Mindy McCord head coach of women’s lacrosse.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jorge Diaz volunteer assistant coach of men’s soccer.

