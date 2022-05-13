On Air: America in the Morning
Sports News

Twins host Cleveland Guardians, look to break home slide

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:56 am
2 min read
      

Cleveland Guardians (15-15, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-14, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

Minnesota has an 11-7 record in home games and an 18-14 record overall. The Twins have hit 30 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 15-15 record overall and a 7-5 record at home. The Guardians have a 15-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine home runs, four walks and 17 RBI while hitting .256 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 12-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

