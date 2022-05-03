Twins look to continue win streak, take on the Orioles

Minnesota Twins (14-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-14, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.17 ERA, .70 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, .93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -170, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has an 8-14 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .299 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has gone 8-4 in home games and 14-9 overall. The Twins have gone 6-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with two home runs while slugging .372. Austin Hays is 12-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Max Kepler is 10-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Trey Mancini: day-to-day (ribs), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

