USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 3:21 pm
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (30) 45-7 774 1
2. Oregon State (1) 40-11 734 2
3. Virginia Tech 36-11 683 6
4. Stanford 33-14 615 7
5. Arkansas 37-14 600 4
6. Miami 37-14 565 5
7. Texas Tech 35-16 541 13
8. Oklahoma St. 34-17 510 3
9. Louisville 35-15 453 8
10. Virginia 37-13 450 9
11. Texas A&M 33-16 431 16
12. Gonzaga 32-13 393 12
13. Notre Dame 31-11 386 14
14. Maryland 41-10 375 17
15. UConn 42-10 341 10
16. Southern Miss. 38-14 303 11
17. Texas St. 41-11 297 19
18. Auburn 35-16 260 20
19. Vanderbilt 34-16 246 21
20. Texas 35-17 209 18
21. UC Santa Barbara 37-11 159 23
21. Florida St. 32-18 159 25
23. UCLA 33-18 117 24
24. LSU 33-18 87 15
25. Georgia 33-18 67 22

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes:

TCU (32-18) 59; Dallas Baptist (33-18) 38; Arizona (35-18) 37; Georgia Southern (34-17) 36; Rutgers (39-12) 30; Florida (32-19) 27; Grand Canyon (36-17) 25; Wofford (37-14) 16; Georgia Tech (28-21) 14; Wake Forest (35-16) 12; San Diego (31-16) 6; East Carolina (34-18) 5; NC State (32-17) 5; Coastal Carolina (32-16) 2; Mississippi (31-19) 2; Oklahoma (31-18) 2; Old Dominion (34-15) 2; Davidson (40-9) 1; S. Illinois (38-13) 1.

