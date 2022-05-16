USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
RecordPtsPvs1. Tennessee (30)45-777412. Oregon State (1)40-1173423. Virginia Tech36-1168364. Stanford33-1461575. Arkansas37-1460046. Miami37-1456557. Texas Tech35-16541138. Oklahoma St.34-1751039. Louisville35-15453810. Virginia37-13450911. Texas A&M33-164311612. Gonzaga32-133931213. Notre Dame31-113861414. Maryland41-103751715. UConn42-103411016. Southern Miss.38-143031117. Texas St.41-112971918. Auburn35-162602019. Vanderbilt34-162462120. Texas35-172091821. UC Santa Barbara37-111592321. Florida St.32-181592523. UCLA33-181172424. LSU33-18871525. Georgia33-186722
Dropped...
READ MORE
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (30)
|45-7
|774
|1
|2. Oregon State (1)
|40-11
|734
|2
|3. Virginia Tech
|36-11
|683
|6
|4. Stanford
|33-14
|615
|7
|5. Arkansas
|37-14
|600
|4
|6. Miami
|37-14
|565
|5
|7. Texas Tech
|35-16
|541
|13
|8. Oklahoma St.
|34-17
|510
|3
|9. Louisville
|35-15
|453
|8
|10. Virginia
|37-13
|450
|9
|11. Texas A&M
|33-16
|431
|16
|12. Gonzaga
|32-13
|393
|12
|13. Notre Dame
|31-11
|386
|14
|14. Maryland
|41-10
|375
|17
|15. UConn
|42-10
|341
|10
|16. Southern Miss.
|38-14
|303
|11
|17. Texas St.
|41-11
|297
|19
|18. Auburn
|35-16
|260
|20
|19. Vanderbilt
|34-16
|246
|21
|20. Texas
|35-17
|209
|18
|21. UC Santa Barbara
|37-11
|159
|23
|21. Florida St.
|32-18
|159
|25
|23. UCLA
|33-18
|117
|24
|24. LSU
|33-18
|87
|15
|25. Georgia
|33-18
|67
|22
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes:
TCU (32-18) 59; Dallas Baptist (33-18) 38; Arizona (35-18) 37; Georgia Southern (34-17) 36; Rutgers (39-12) 30; Florida (32-19) 27; Grand Canyon (36-17) 25; Wofford (37-14) 16; Georgia Tech (28-21) 14; Wake Forest (35-16) 12; San Diego (31-16) 6; East Carolina (34-18) 5; NC State (32-17) 5; Coastal Carolina (32-16) 2; Mississippi (31-19) 2; Oklahoma (31-18) 2; Old Dominion (34-15) 2; Davidson (40-9) 1; S. Illinois (38-13) 1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.