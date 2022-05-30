USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
RecordPtsPvs 1. Tennessee (31)53-777512. Oregon State44-1571433. Virginia Tech41-1269124. Stanford41-1468745. Oklahoma State39-2055976. Miami Fla.39-1855257. Texas A&M37-1853698. Maryland45-1251589. Louisville38-18457610. Southern Mississippi43-163831211. Notre Dame35-143821612. Texas42-193781713. Arkansas38-183021014. Texas State45-123001415. Texas Tech37-202781116. North Carolina38-19273NR17. East Carolina42-182712518. Gonzaga36-172331519. Virginia38-172301320. Auburn37-192292121. UC Santa Barbara43-121641822. Florida39-22158NR23....
READ MORE
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
| 1. Tennessee
|(31)
|53-7
|775
|1
|2. Oregon State
|44-15
|714
|3
|3. Virginia Tech
|41-12
|691
|2
|4. Stanford
|41-14
|687
|4
|5. Oklahoma State
|39-20
|559
|7
|6. Miami Fla.
|39-18
|552
|5
|7. Texas A&M
|37-18
|536
|9
|8. Maryland
|45-12
|515
|8
|9. Louisville
|38-18
|457
|6
|10. Southern Mississippi
|43-16
|383
|12
|11. Notre Dame
|35-14
|382
|16
|12. Texas
|42-19
|378
|17
|13. Arkansas
|38-18
|302
|10
|14. Texas State
|45-12
|300
|14
|15. Texas Tech
|37-20
|278
|11
|16. North Carolina
|38-19
|273
|NR
|17. East Carolina
|42-18
|271
|25
|18. Gonzaga
|36-17
|233
|15
|19. Virginia
|38-17
|230
|13
|20. Auburn
|37-19
|229
|21
|21. UC Santa Barbara
|43-12
|164
|18
|22. Florida
|39-22
|158
|NR
|23. TCU
|36-20
|154
|19
|24. Georgia Southern
|40-18
|147
|25
|25. UCLA
|38-22
|145
|22
Dropped out: No. 20 LSU (38-20); No. 23 Connecticut (46-13); No. 24 Vanderbilt (36-21).
Others receiving votes:
LSU (38-20) 118; Oklahoma (37-20) 102; Connecticut (46-13) 88; Wake Forest (40-17) 79; Vanderbilt (36-21) 60; Georgia Tech (34-22) 21; Rutgers (44-15) 19; Grand Canyon (41-19) 18; Wofford (42-16) 15; Georgia (35-21) 10; North Carolina State (36-21) 9; Louisiana Tech (42-19) 8; San Diego (36-18) 6; Dallas Baptist (34-22) 3; Oregon (35-23) 2; Arizona (37-23) 2; Michigan (32-26) 1; Campbell (40-17) 1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.