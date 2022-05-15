USFL Football League

|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|106
|80
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|106
|125
|Michigan
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|87
|80
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|60
|109
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|129
|92
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|110
|85
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|84
|99
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|107
|116
___
Tampa Bay 27, Michigan 20
New Jersey 27, New Orleans 17
Birmingham 30, Philadelphia 17
Pittsburgh 21, Houston 20
