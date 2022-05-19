Trending:
USFL Football League

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 6:57 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 4 1 0 .800 106 80
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 106 125
Michigan 1 4 0 .200 87 80
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 60 109
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 5 0 0 1.000 129 92
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 110 85
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 84 99
Houston 1 4 0 .200 107 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Michigan vs. Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, noon

        Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, noon

Houston vs. New Jersey, 4 p.m.

