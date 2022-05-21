Vancouver Whitecaps take road losing streak into game with Charlotte FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-6-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (4-7-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) , ; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC -151, Vancouver +405, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit Charlotte FC looking to break a five-game road skid.

Charlotte is 4-2-0 at home. Charlotte is third in the Eastern Conference drawing 65 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The Whitecaps are 0-5-0 in road games. The Whitecaps are 10th in the Western Conference drawing 51 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has four goals for Charlotte. Christian Fuchs has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has three goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Raposo has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured), Christian Fuchs (injured).

Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

