Vancouver Whitecaps try to end road losing streak in matchup with Sporting Kansas City

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (3-7-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -135, Vancouver +355, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit Sporting Kansas City looking to end a six-game road slide.

Sporting KC is 3-5-2 in Western Conference play. Sporting KC has scored 13 goals while allowing 25 for a -12 goal differential.

The Whitecaps are 2-4-1 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps are 2-4-0 when they score just one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Whitecaps won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has scored four goals for Sporting KC. Cameron Duke has two assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has scored three goals and added one assist for the Whitecaps. Deiber Caicedo has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 2-4-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 2.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 3-6-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Nikola Vujnovic (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Whitecaps: Tristan Blackmon (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

