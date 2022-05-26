Wake Forest hires Gebbia as women’s basketball coach

Wake Forest has hired American’s Megan Gebbia as its new women’s basketball coach. The Demon Deacons announced Gebbia’s hiring Thursday evening, a little more than two weeks after the firing of former Demon Deacons all-conference performer Jen Hoover. The 49-year-old Gebbia had spent the past nine seasons at American, leading the Eagles to three NCAA Tournament bids while twice being named the Patriot League coach of the year. Last year’s team won 23 games and... READ MORE

Wake Forest has hired American’s Megan Gebbia as its new women’s basketball coach.

The Demon Deacons announced Gebbia’s hiring Thursday evening, a little more than two weeks after the firing of former Demon Deacons all-conference performer Jen Hoover.

The 49-year-old Gebbia had spent the past nine seasons at American, leading the Eagles to three NCAA Tournament bids while twice being named the Patriot League coach of the year. Last year’s team won 23 games and reached the NCAAs.

Wake Forest has scheduled an introductory news conference for Gebbia on Friday.

The challenge facing Gebbia is to help the Demon Deacons build to becoming a regular NCAA Tournament team. The program has only reached two tournaments in its history, the first in 1988 and then in 2021.

The Demon Deacons followed that tournament trip with a 16-17 season that included only four Atlantic Coast Conference wins.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.