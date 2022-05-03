Washington 10, Colorado 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|10
|3
|7
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Bell 1b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.366
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Thomas ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Y.Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.362
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.267
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|3
|
|Joe dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.102
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Hampson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Washington
|003
|130
|201_10
|16
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|010_2
|7
|0
a-singled for Cruz in the 7th.
LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Ruiz (5), Franco (6), Y.Hernandez (7), Hilliard (2). HR_Bell (3), off Márquez; Soto (5), off Márquez; Cron (9), off Ramírez. RBIs_Bell 3 (18), Robles (10), Soto (6), Ruiz 3 (7), Y.Hernandez 2 (14), Grichuk (15), Cron (22). SB_C.Hernandez (2). SF_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Cruz, Robles 2); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Joe, Díaz, Iglesias). RISP_Washington 5 for 13; Colorado 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hilliard, Iglesias. GIDP_Franco, Soto, C.Hernandez, Díaz.
DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell); Colorado 3 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, W, 2-2
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|102
|4.68
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.52
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 0-2
|5
|
|10
|7
|7
|2
|5
|77
|6.92
|Blach
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|36
|6.35
|Lawrence
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|2.31
HBP_Márquez (C.Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:39. A_20,758 (50,445).
