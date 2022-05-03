Washington 10, Colorado 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 10 16 10 3 7 C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .274 Soto rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .258 Bell 1b 5 3 3 3 0 2 .366 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Thomas ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .210 Y.Hernandez lf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .362 Franco 3b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .274 Ruiz c 4 0 3 3 1 0 .267 Robles cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .242 Escobar ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .203

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 2 3 Joe dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .273 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Cron 1b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .307 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .102 Hilliard lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Hampson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111

Washington 003 130 201_10 16 0 Colorado 001 000 010_2 7 0

a-singled for Cruz in the 7th.

LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Ruiz (5), Franco (6), Y.Hernandez (7), Hilliard (2). HR_Bell (3), off Márquez; Soto (5), off Márquez; Cron (9), off Ramírez. RBIs_Bell 3 (18), Robles (10), Soto (6), Ruiz 3 (7), Y.Hernandez 2 (14), Grichuk (15), Cron (22). SB_C.Hernandez (2). SF_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Cruz, Robles 2); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Joe, Díaz, Iglesias). RISP_Washington 5 for 13; Colorado 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hilliard, Iglesias. GIDP_Franco, Soto, C.Hernandez, Díaz.

DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell); Colorado 3 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, W, 2-2 7 6 1 1 2 3 102 4.68 Ramírez 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.52 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, L, 0-2 5 10 7 7 2 5 77 6.92 Blach 3 4 2 2 0 0 36 6.35 Lawrence 1 2 1 1 1 2 25 2.31

HBP_Márquez (C.Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:39. A_20,758 (50,445).

