Washington 10, Colorado 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|10
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joe dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Thomas ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hampson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|003
|130
|201
|—
|10
|Colorado
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
DP_Washington 1, Colorado 3. LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Ruiz (5), Franco (6), Y.Hernandez (7), Hilliard (2). HR_Bell (3), Soto (5), Cron (9). SB_C.Hernandez (2). SF_Robles (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde W,2-2
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez L,0-2
|5
|
|10
|7
|7
|2
|5
|Blach
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_Márquez (C.Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:39. A_20,758 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.