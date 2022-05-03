Trending:
Washington 10, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 11:36 pm
Washington Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 10 16 10 Totals 33 2 7 2
C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 Joe dh 3 1 0 0
Soto rf 5 1 1 1 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0
Bell 1b 5 3 3 3 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 1 3 1
Thomas ph-dh 2 1 1 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0
Y.Hernandez lf 5 1 3 2 Díaz c 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 2 2 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0
Ruiz c 4 0 3 3 Hilliard lf 4 0 1 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 1 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0
Escobar ss 4 1 2 0 Hampson ss 0 0 0 0
Washington 003 130 201 10
Colorado 001 000 010 2

DP_Washington 1, Colorado 3. LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Ruiz (5), Franco (6), Y.Hernandez (7), Hilliard (2). HR_Bell (3), Soto (5), Cron (9). SB_C.Hernandez (2). SF_Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde W,2-2 7 6 1 1 2 3
Ramírez 1 1 1 1 0 0
Espino 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Márquez L,0-2 5 10 7 7 2 5
Blach 3 4 2 2 0 0
Lawrence 1 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_Márquez (C.Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:39. A_20,758 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

Top Stories