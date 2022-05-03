Washington 10, Colorado 2

Washington Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 10 16 10 Totals 33 2 7 2 C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 Joe dh 3 1 0 0 Soto rf 5 1 1 1 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Bell 1b 5 3 3 3 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 1 3 1 Thomas ph-dh 2 1 1 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Y.Hernandez lf 5 1 3 2 Díaz c 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 2 2 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 3 3 Hilliard lf 4 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 1 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Escobar ss 4 1 2 0 Hampson ss 0 0 0 0

Washington 003 130 201 — 10 Colorado 001 000 010 — 2

DP_Washington 1, Colorado 3. LOB_Washington 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Ruiz (5), Franco (6), Y.Hernandez (7), Hilliard (2). HR_Bell (3), Soto (5), Cron (9). SB_C.Hernandez (2). SF_Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde W,2-2 7 6 1 1 2 3 Ramírez 1 1 1 1 0 0 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado Márquez L,0-2 5 10 7 7 2 5 Blach 3 4 2 2 0 0 Lawrence 1 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_Márquez (C.Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:39. A_20,758 (50,445).

