Washington 78, Atlanta 73

WASHINGTON (78)

Clark 2-4 0-0 4, Hines-Allen 2-7 1-4 5, Austin 5-7 0-0 10, Atkins 6-10 5-7 18, Cloud 3-10 9-10 16, Hawkins 3-7 5-5 11, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Burke 1-1 2-2 4, Machida 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-5 3-3 8. Totals 25-55 25-31 78.

ATLANTA (73)

Coffey 5-10 0-1 12, Howard 7-16 3-3 21, Parker 5-10 2-2 13, Wallace 3-7 0-0 6, Wheeler 4-12 2-3 11, Hillmon 0-0 1-2 1, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2, McDonald 2-6 3-3 7. Totals 27-66 11-14 73.

Washington 27 17 10 24 — 78 Atlanta 25 19 14 15 — 73

3-Point Goals_Washington 3-18 (Atkins 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Cloud 1-6, Hines-Allen 0-1, Machida 0-1, Clark 0-2, Hawkins 0-3), Atlanta 8-24 (Howard 4-8, Coffey 2-4, Wheeler 1-2, Parker 1-3, Walker 0-1, McDonald 0-3, Wallace 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 33 (Austin 7), Atlanta 26 (Coffey 10). Assists_Washington 19 (Cloud 5), Atlanta 16 (Wallace 5). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Atlanta 26.

