Washington 78, Minnesota 66

WASHINGTON (78)

Atkins 6-17 7-7 20, Hines-Allen 5-14 0-0 11, Austin 6-8 1-1 13, Cloud 7-13 1-1 19, Walker-Kimbrough 3-12 4-4 10, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Benzan 0-0 0-0 0, Machida 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 13-13 78.

MINNESOTA (66)

McCoughtry 1-5 4-4 6, Shepard 6-12 2-2 16, Fowles 5-12 3-3 13, Banham 0-3 0-0 0, Powers 2-13 2-3 6, Achonwa 1-2 0-2 2, Carleton 0-2 0-0 0, Milic 1-1 0-0 2, Sims 4-10 1-5 10, Turner 3-6 3-3 11. Totals 23-66 15-22 66.

Washington 24 23 21 10 — 78 Minnesota 19 4 22 21 — 66

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-21 (Cloud 4-7, Jones 1-2, Hines-Allen 1-3, Atkins 1-5, Machida 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3), Minnesota 5-15 (Shepard 2-4, Turner 2-4, Sims 1-2, Banham 0-1, McCoughtry 0-1, Powers 0-1, Carleton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Austin 10), Minnesota 36 (Shepard 12). Assists_Washington 21 (Cloud 6), Minnesota 17 (Shepard 4). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Minnesota 18. A_8,134 (19,356)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.