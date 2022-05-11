Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strnge-Gordon ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|530
|000
|00x
|—
|8
E_Franco (6). DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Nimmo (4), Y.Hernandez (8). HR_Alonso (8), Soto (7), Cruz (4). SB_Ruiz (1). SF_Franco (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill L,4-2
|1
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|1
|1
|Williams
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Nogosek
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez W,2-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Voth
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arano
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Espino
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Megill (Bell).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:05. A_19,715 (41,339).
