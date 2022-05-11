Trending:
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:28 pm
< a min read
      
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 10 2 Totals 32 8 10 8
Nimmo cf 5 1 3 0 C.Hernandez 2b 4 2 3 0
Marte rf 4 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 1 1 2
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 1 1 0
Alonso dh 4 1 2 2 Cruz dh 3 2 1 3
Do.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 Y.Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0
E.Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Thomas lf 0 0 0 0
McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 Ruiz c 4 1 2 1
Guillorme 2b 4 0 2 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 1
Nido c 4 0 0 0 Strnge-Gordon ss 4 0 1 1
Robles cf 4 0 0 0
New York 300 000 000 3
Washington 530 000 00x 8

E_Franco (6). DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Nimmo (4), Y.Hernandez (8). HR_Alonso (8), Soto (7), Cruz (4). SB_Ruiz (1). SF_Franco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Megill L,4-2 1 1-3 8 8 8 1 1
Williams 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Nogosek 3 0 0 0 2 3
Washington
Sanchez W,2-2 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 1
Voth 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Arano 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Espino 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Megill (Bell).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:05. A_19,715 (41,339).

Top Stories