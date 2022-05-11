Trending:
Sports News

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:28 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 10 2 0 4
Nimmo cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .286
Marte rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Alonso dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .287
Do.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190
E.Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .330
Guillorme 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 10 8 4 6
C.Hernandez 2b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .285
Soto rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .256
Bell 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .349
Cruz dh 3 2 1 3 1 0 .174
Y.Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .346
Thomas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Ruiz c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .275
Franco 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .275
Strange-Gordon ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .211
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
New York 300 000 000_3 10 0
Washington 530 000 00x_8 10 1

E_Franco (6). LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Nimmo (4), Y.Hernandez (8). HR_Alonso (8), off Sanchez; Soto (7), off Megill; Cruz (4), off Megill. RBIs_Alonso 2 (28), Soto 2 (10), Ruiz (10), Franco (18), Strange-Gordon (1), Cruz 3 (17). SB_Ruiz (1). SF_Franco.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Marte 2, Nimmo); Washington 1 (Strange-Gordon). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Washington 3 for 5.

GIDP_Y.Hernandez.

DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Do.Smith).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, L, 4-2 1 1-3 8 8 8 1 1 54 4.41
Williams 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 51 5.73
Nogosek 3 0 0 0 2 3 45 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 2-2 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 1 75 7.58
Voth 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 28 3.95
Arano 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.95
Espino 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-0, Voth 1-0, Arano 2-0. HBP_Megill (Bell).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:05. A_19,715 (41,339).

Top Stories