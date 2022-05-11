Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|0
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.287
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|E.Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|4
|6
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.256
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.349
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.174
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.346
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Strange-Gordon ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|New York
|300
|000
|000_3
|10
|0
|Washington
|530
|000
|00x_8
|10
|1
E_Franco (6). LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Nimmo (4), Y.Hernandez (8). HR_Alonso (8), off Sanchez; Soto (7), off Megill; Cruz (4), off Megill. RBIs_Alonso 2 (28), Soto 2 (10), Ruiz (10), Franco (18), Strange-Gordon (1), Cruz 3 (17). SB_Ruiz (1). SF_Franco.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Marte 2, Nimmo); Washington 1 (Strange-Gordon). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Washington 3 for 5.
GIDP_Y.Hernandez.
DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Do.Smith).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, L, 4-2
|1
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|1
|1
|54
|4.41
|Williams
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|5.73
|Nogosek
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|45
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|75
|7.58
|Voth
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|3.95
|Arano
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.95
|Espino
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-0, Voth 1-0, Arano 2-0. HBP_Megill (Bell).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:05. A_19,715 (41,339).
