Washington 87, Indiana 75

WASHINGTON (87) Burke 3-7 1-2 8, Delle Donne 8-17 1-2 19, Austin 0-3 0-0 0, Atkins 9-16 6-6 28, Cloud 6-10 3-3 16, Hines-Allen 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 4-7 2-3 10, Machida 0-2 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 33-72 13-16 87. INDIANA (75) Smith 5-13 1-2 13, Vivians 4-14 0-0 11, Egbo 1-7 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 9-14 5-5 26, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Engstler 3-6 0-2 6, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 4-10... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (87)

Burke 3-7 1-2 8, Delle Donne 8-17 1-2 19, Austin 0-3 0-0 0, Atkins 9-16 6-6 28, Cloud 6-10 3-3 16, Hines-Allen 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 4-7 2-3 10, Machida 0-2 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 33-72 13-16 87.

INDIANA (75)

Smith 5-13 1-2 13, Vivians 4-14 0-0 11, Egbo 1-7 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 9-14 5-5 26, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Engstler 3-6 0-2 6, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 4-10 0-0 9, Hull 0-1 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-74 6-9 75.

Washington 22 16 24 25 — 87 Indiana 23 23 13 16 — 75

3-Point Goals_Washington 8-24 (Atkins 4-6, Delle Donne 2-6, Cloud 1-3, Burke 1-4, Hines-Allen 0-1, Machida 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3), Indiana 9-22 (K.Mitchell 3-6, Vivians 3-7, Smith 2-4, Henderson 1-3, Engstler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 44 (Williams 15), Indiana 32 (Egbo 10). Assists_Washington 24 (Cloud 9), Indiana 20 (K.Mitchell, Vivians 4). Total Fouls_Washington 7, Indiana 16. A_1,009 (6,500)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.