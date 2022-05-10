Trending:
Washington 89, Las Vegas 76

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 9:05 pm
LAS VEGAS (76)

Hamby 5-7 4-5 14, Young 7-16 5-6 19, Wilson 4-11 2-2 10, Gray 1-7 0-0 2, Plum 6-14 3-3 18, Plaisance 3-5 0-0 9, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Colson 1-1 0-0 2, Sheppard 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 27-65 16-18 76.

WASHINGTON (89)

Delle Donne 5-11 8-8 19, Walker-Kimbrough 3-11 0-0 6, Hines-Allen 6-13 2-3 15, Atkins 5-11 0-0 13, Machida 4-8 0-0 9, Hawkins 5-8 0-0 10, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Austin 1-5 1-2 3, Benzan 3-5 3-4 12. Totals 33-74 14-17 89.

Las Vegas 26 23 7 20 76
Washington 13 23 24 29 89

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 6-17 (Plaisance 3-4, Plum 3-7, Hamby 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Bell 0-2, Young 0-2), Washington 9-27 (Benzan 3-4, Atkins 3-6, Hines-Allen 1-3, Machida 1-3, Delle Donne 1-5, Hawkins 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 34 (Wilson 11), Washington 38 (Atkins, Hines-Allen 8). Assists_Las Vegas 16 (Gray 5), Washington 21 (Hines-Allen 8). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 16, Washington 18. A_3,082 (4,200)

