Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington plays Chicago in conference showdown

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 2:12 am
< a min read
      

Chicago Sky (2-2, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on Washington in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

Washington went 12-20 overall and 7-8 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Mystics averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 16.0 bench points last season.

Chicago Sky (2-2, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on Washington in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

Washington went 12-20 overall and 7-8 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Mystics averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 16.0 bench points last season.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Chicago finished 16-16 overall last season while going 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Sky gave up 81.9 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories