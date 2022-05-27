Trending:
Washington takes on Connecticut, looks for 4th straight road win

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 2:14 am
Washington Mystics (6-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Mystics play Connecticut.

Connecticut went 26-6 overall and 12-3 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Sun gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Washington went 12-20 overall last season while going 7-8 in Eastern Conference action. The Mystics averaged 6.9 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

Mystics: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories