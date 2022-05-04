Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a minor league contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR/KR Alex Erickson.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Inoke Moala, DB Patrice Rene and WR Keyion Dixon.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced agreement to part ways with assistant coach Alain Nasreddine (no contract renewal) and relieved assistant coach Mark Recchi of his duties.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Vincen Iorio to Hershey (AHL) from Brandon (WHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Acquired G Iaroslav Askarov.
ONTARIO REIGN — Signed D Christian Kasastul to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL) loan.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Nick Henry.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Chris Kablan via loan loan from Waasland-Beveren (Belgian A2) through the Summer, with options to extend through 2023.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Eric Wilson assistant men’s basketball coach.
ST. JOHN’S — Announced Jason Miller resigned as the head men’s lacrosse coach and assistant coaches Chris Fisher and John DeTommaso will serve as interim co-head coaches.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.