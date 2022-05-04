Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR/KR Alex Erickson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Inoke Moala, DB Patrice Rene and WR Keyion Dixon.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced agreement to part ways with assistant coach Alain Nasreddine (no contract renewal) and relieved assistant coach Mark Recchi of his duties.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Vincen Iorio to Hershey (AHL) from Brandon (WHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Acquired G Iaroslav Askarov.

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed D Christian Kasastul to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Nick Henry.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Chris Kablan via loan loan from Waasland-Beveren (Belgian A2) through the Summer, with options to extend through 2023.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Eric Wilson assistant men’s basketball coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced Jason Miller resigned as the head men’s lacrosse coach and assistant coaches Chris Fisher and John DeTommaso will serve as interim co-head coaches.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.