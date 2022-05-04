Trending:
Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 6:56 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Buffalo (IL). Designated INF Gosuke Katoh for assignment.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Cory Abbott of waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Transferred LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League
Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Named Jonathan Albaladejo pitching coordinator.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF/3B Brandon Gutzler and RHP/1B Christan Kuzemka.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Acquired INF Connor Owings from the Gastonia (Atlantic League).

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Robby Rowland to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Lirim Hajrullahu.

CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed WR Chris Finke off waivers from Kansas City.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released FB Sewo Olonilua.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed TE Eric Saubert to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Adam Gotsis.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DB Antoine Brooks and Javian Hawkins.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed S Tyrann Mathieu.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived G Nate Herbig.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR/KR Alex Erickson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Inoke Moala, DB Patrice Rene and WR Keyion Dixon.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Nick Henry to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Riley Kidney to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced agreement to part ways with assistant coach Alain Nasreddine (no contract renewal) and relieved assistant coach Mark Recchi of his duties.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Alex D’Orio from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Vincent Iorio to Hershey (AHL) from Brandon (WHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled Fs Justin Nachbaur and Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Acquired G Iaroslav Askarov.

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed D Christian Kasastul to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL) loan. Signed F Brett Harrison to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Kyle Pouncy on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terminate loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt for M Thomas Roberts.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Chris Kablan via loan from Waasland-Beveren (Belgian A2) through the summer, with options to extend through 2023.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced D Luís Martinsreed agreed to a contract through 2022 with options through 2024 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

MLS Next Pro

MNUFC2 — Signed M Molik Khan to a MLS NEXT Pro contract and acquired M Ignacio Gutierrez via loan from Velez-Sarsfield pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Eric Wilson assistant men’s basketball coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced Jason Miller resigned as the head men’s lacrosse coach and assistant coaches Chris Fisher and John DeTommaso will serve as interim co-head coaches.

