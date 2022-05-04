Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Buffalo (IL). Designated INF Gosuke Katoh for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Luke Williams to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Cory Abbott of waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Transferred LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Named Jonathan Albaladejo pitching coordinator.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF/3B Brandon Gutzler and RHP/1B Christan Kuzemka.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Acquired INF Connor Owings from the Gastonia (Atlantic League).
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Robby Rowland to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Lirim Hajrullahu.
CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed WR Chris Finke off waivers from Kansas City.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released FB Sewo Olonilua.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed TE Eric Saubert to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Adam Gotsis.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DB Antoine Brooks and Javian Hawkins.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed S Tyrann Mathieu.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived G Nate Herbig.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR/KR Alex Erickson.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Inoke Moala, DB Patrice Rene and WR Keyion Dixon.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Nick Henry to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Riley Kidney to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced agreement to part ways with assistant coach Alain Nasreddine (no contract renewal) and relieved assistant coach Mark Recchi of his duties.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Alex D’Orio from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Vincent Iorio to Hershey (AHL) from Brandon (WHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled Fs Justin Nachbaur and Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Acquired G Iaroslav Askarov.
ONTARIO REIGN — Signed D Christian Kasastul to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL) loan. Signed F Brett Harrison to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Kyle Pouncy on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Reinstated Austin FC M Cecilio Dominguez from suspension for possible off-field misconduct stemming from a report of a domestic dispute with his partner.
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terminate loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt for M Thomas Roberts.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded D Chase Gasper to LA Galaxy in exchange for $450,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). LA will also send a conditional $300,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are achieved.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Chris Kablan via loan from Waasland-Beveren (Belgian A2) through the summer, with options to extend through 2023. Confirmed the return of Venezuelan F Jefferson Savarino as designated player on a four-year contract through 2025, with a club option for the 2026 season.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced D Luís Martinsreed agreed to a contract through 2022 with options through 2024 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
MNUFC2 — Signed M Molik Khan to a MLS NEXT Pro contract and acquired M Ignacio Gutierrez via loan from Velez-Sarsfield pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Eric Wilson assistant men’s basketball coach.
ST. JOHN’S — Announced Jason Miller resigned as the head men’s lacrosse coach and assistant coaches Chris Fisher and John DeTommaso will serve as interim co-head coaches.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.