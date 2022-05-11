Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Yermin Mercedes from his rehab assignment and optioned him to Charlotte (IL). Assigned OF Andrew Vaughn to Charlotte for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Drew Hutchison for assignment. Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo (IL). Assigned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Danny Coulombe on the 15-day IL. Transferred RHP JHon Romero to the 60-day IL from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Yennier Cano from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Prelander Berroa from San Francisco in exchange for INF Donovan Walton who will report to Sacramento (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned OF Zach Reks to Round Rock.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Sean Newcomb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Recalled RHP Mark Leiter Jr. from Iowa (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Pepiot. Designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned OF Matt Vierling to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Cam Alldred from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Jake Walsh from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley to Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced INF Evan Longoria returned from his rehabilitation assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jake McGee on the 15-day IL. Designated INF Mike Ford for assignment.

Minor League Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed 1B Jordan Larson, RHP Jesus Rosario and OF Zach Sullivan. Released LHP T.J. Goco and LHP Matt Meyer.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Brady Tedesco. Released RHP Reid Bukowski, C Miguel Molina, OF Antonio Riley, and INF Zach West.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released LHP Chandler Brierley, LHP Pete Perez, RHP Brett Smith, and OF Ryan Stacey.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Jacob Gilliland, RHP Zack Jones, and OF Rodney Tennie. Released RHP Moises castellanos and RHP Steven Colon.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released OF Jamal Howard.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Luke Dawson and INF Jake MacKenzie. Released RHP Chris Cepeda and RHP William Freeman.

QUÉBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Andrew Case.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Zack Jones to the Lake Erie.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Connor Oliver.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES AIGLES — Signed INF Elliott Curtis. Released RHP Kyle MacKinnon, C Guillaume Morin, and INF Chris O’Neal.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Kenny Pierson. Released LHP Colt Mink.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Bren Spillane.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Antreal Allen, Holman Copeland, Ryan Davis, Harry Douglas, Mickey Grace and Deron Wilson as participants in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Xavier Kelly.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DE Azur Kamara.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Nathan Peterman. Waived TE Jesper Horsted and QB Ryan Willis. Claim TE Rysen John off waivers from N.Y. Giants.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Israel Woolfork (Miami, Ohio) as a participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Luke Wattenberg, DE Nik Bonitto and DB Faion Hicks to four-year contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived QB Steven Montez.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named John Shaw (assistant strength coach, University of Arizona), Akeem Dent (former NFL player), Chuka Ndulue (defensive line, New Mexico State), Jayden Everett (running backs, Tulsa), DP Eyman (analyst, University of Mississippi), Noah Pauley (wide receivers, North Dakota State), Julian Campenni (defensive run game coordinator/defensive line, Bowling Green), Terrell Rouse (co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach, William Patterson University), Buddha Williams (defensive line, Colorado State), Qamar Acres (offensive line, Nichols College), T.J. Graham (former NFL player) and Craig Stutzmann (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks, Dixie State) as participants in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Claimed TE Eli Wolf off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived WR Chris Blair.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Jalen Pitre to a four-year contract. Signed DL Jerry Hughes.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived OL Jared Hocker. Claimed OL Wes Martin of waivers from N.Y. Giants, OLB Rashod Berry of waivers from Detroit. Waived K Matthew Wright.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with G Jamaree Salyer on a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Nick Muse and S Lewis Cine to four-year contracts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Sam Roberts. Claimed TE Matt Sokol of waivers from Detroit.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived RB Josh Adams and DT Braxton Hoyett.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB Isaiah Johnson on injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired K Tom Hackett from the global draft and added to roster. Announced DBs Kyle Chorney and Joseph Funk-Clements, OL Miguel Leano and WR Luke McMillan were invited to training camp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Aleksandr Kisakov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Ty Dellandrea, Fs Oscar Back, Rhett Gardner, Tanner Kero, Riley Damiani, Riley Tufte and Fredrik Karlstrom, Ds Joseph Cocconi, Jerad Rosburg, Ryan Shea and Alex Petrovic from Dallas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Luke Evangelista to Milwaukee (AHL) from London (OHL). Assigned G Tomas Vomacka to Florida (ECHL) from Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Joshua and D Steve Santini to Springfield (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Released D Artyom Serikov from his standard player contract (SPC).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed F Matteo Gennaro and G Tomas Vonacka on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from reserve. Placed D Victor Hadfield on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Derian Plouffe from reserve. Placed F Nathan Noel on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Ds Joey Colatarci and Kyle Pouncy from reserve. Placed G Thomas Sigouin and D Miles Gendron on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed LA Galaxy II D Owen Lambe to a short-term loan.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $160,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) from D.C. United in exchange for a 2022 international roster slot.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed Andrew Brody to a contract extension through 2024, with an option for 2025.

MLS NEXT Pro

MLS DISCIPLIANRY — Suspended M Christian Nydegger one-game with an undisclosed fine for his actions in a match on May 8 against Sporting KC II.

REAL MONARCHS — Signed F Benjamin Rodriguez from Defensor Sporting Club to an MLS NEXT Pro contract pending league approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS — Named Vytas Andriuskevicius an assistant coach.

COLLEGE

BRIDGEWATER (Mass.) — Named Matt McLaughlin head men’s basketball coach.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Zak Boisvert assistant men’s basketball coach.

