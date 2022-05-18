Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Lance Lynn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Royce Lewis to St. Paul (IL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled INF Nick Allen from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Las Vegas.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Lance Lynn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Royce Lewis to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled INF Nick Allen from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Phoenix Sanders from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Durham (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez and RHP Jacob Webb from the taxi squad. Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Placed OF Cooper Hummel and LHP Kyle Nelson on the IL. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed SS Willy Adames on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 16. Recalled INF Keston Hiura from Nashville (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Myjai Sanders to a four-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Daxton Hall to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Parnell Motley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Jaire Alexander to a contract extension. Signed S Jack Coco. Released T Jahmir Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Phillip Lindsay. Waived RB Max Borghi.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DE Morgan Fox.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Melvin Ingram III. Waived QB Chris Streveler.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jalyn Holmes, S Henry Black and CBs Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey. Waived QB Brian Lewerke and DE Raymond Johnson III and DB Jordan Mosely (injury designation). Terminated the contract of LB Trent Harris.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Garrett Wilson to a four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB James Bradberry to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Jahan Dotson to a four-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed WR Rashaun Simonise and DB Malik Sonnier.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Eli Stove and DB Marwin Evans. Suspended RB Vance Barnes.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) from loan.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Fredrik Olofsson to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced D Nanu (Guinea-Bissau) and W Szbolcs Schon (Hungary) have been called up to represent their respective countries in the upcoming FIFA international.

MLS NEXT Pro

REVOLUTION II — Announced D Colby Quinones has been called up to the Puerto Rico Men’s National Team for their upcoming games of the Concacaf Nations League.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Peter Baran associate athletic director for compliance.

YALE — Named Sam Guastella assistant women’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.