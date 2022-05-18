Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Lance Lynn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Davis Martin and Kyle Crick to Charlotte (IL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Brady Singer to Omaha (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated RHP Cesar Valdez for assignment. Assigned OF Aaron Whitefield outright to Rocket City... READ MORE

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Lance Lynn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Davis Martin and Kyle Crick to Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Brady Singer to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated RHP Cesar Valdez for assignment. Assigned OF Aaron Whitefield outright to Rocket City (SL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Royce Lewis to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled INF Nick Allen from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Phoenix Sanders from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Luke Bard and optioned him to Durham. Transferred RHP Chris Mazza from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez and RHP Jacob Webb from the taxi squad. Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Placed OF Cooper Hummel and LHP Kyle Nelson on the IL. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP David Robertson off the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Coudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed SS Willy Adames on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 16. Recalled INF Keston Hiura from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Dallas Mavericks $50,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum in a game against Phoenix on May 15 .

Women’s National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Announced Fs Kaela Davis was a hardship release and Breanna Stewart was set to active.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Myjai Sanders to a four-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Daxton Hall to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Parnell Motley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Jaire Alexander to a contract extension. Signed S Jack Coco. Released T Jahmir Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Phillip Lindsay. Waived RB Max Borghi.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DE Morgan Fox.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Melvin Ingram III. Waived QB Chris Streveler.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed G Josh Andrews and DT Josh Black. Placed LB Sharif Finch on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jalyn Holmes, S Henry Black, CBs Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey. Waived QB Brian Lewerke, DE Raymond Johnson III and DB Jordan Mosely (injury designation). Terminated the contract of LB Trent Harris.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Garrett Wilson to a four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB James Bradberry to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Jahan Dotson to a four-year contract. Released OT Drew Himmelman. Signed RB Brian Robinson to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed WR Rashaun Simonise and DB Malik Sonnier.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Eli Stove and DB Marwin Evans. Suspended RB Vance Barnes.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) from loan.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Fredrik Olofsson to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Zachary Tsekos from reserve. Placed F Luka Burzan on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Sami Guediri on a four-day loan from Loudoun United FC (USL).

FC DALLAS — Announced D Nanu (Guinea-Bissau) and W Szbolcs Schon (Hungary) have been called up to represent their respective countries in the upcoming FIFA international.

MLS NEXT Pro

REVOLUTION II — Announced D Colby Quinones has been called up to the Puerto Rico Men’s National Team for their upcoming games of the Concacaf Nations League.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Peter Baran associate athletic director for compliance.

YALE — Named Sam Guastella assistant women’s basketball coach.

