Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Chris Vallimont off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Bowie (EL). Transferred LHP Alexander Wells from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated CF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Durham (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Yan Gomes on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse. Acquired OF Daniel Johnson from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations and assigned him to Syracuse (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Sacramento.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Cameron Thomas to a four-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Troy Anderson to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DE Jadeveon Clowney.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Chris Slayton off waivers from San Francisco.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Channing Tindall to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Jalen Saunders.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Taylor Fedun to a two-year, two-way contract. Announced D Juuso Riikola signed a one-year deal with Swedish club IK Oskarshamn.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed D Brian Lahoff to a one-year contract and C Tyler Spezia to a two-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated Fs Zach O’Brien and Pavel Gogolev from reserve. Placed D Evan Neugold and F Nathan Noel on reserve.

SOCCER USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Jalen Robinson and G Dane Jacomen.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM — Announced F Ifeoma Onumonu has been selected to compete with the Nigerian National Team in Morocco as it prepares for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Announced Michael Duffy is retiring as athletic director.

MEMPHIS — Announced Beth Harrelson is retiring as head women’s golf coach.

