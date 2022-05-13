On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
White Sox place Giolito on COVID list, activate Vaughn

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 7:36 pm
1 min read
      

The Chicago White Sox placed ace Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and activated outfielder Andrew Vaughn following a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Giolito began experiencing mild symptoms Wednesday, a day after he pitched seven innings in a win over Cleveland.

“It’s a good heads-up, a reminder that you’ve got to be careful,” manager Tony La Russa said. “If you’re careful, hopefully things work out.”

The White Sox hope to have Giolito pitch during their series at Kansas City next week. They play the Royals five times in four days, starting Monday.

If Giolito isn’t available for the series opener, Johnny Cueto is a possibility. The veteran right-hander was in the mix to start one of the games in Tuesday’s doubleheader. Cueto agreed to a minor-league contract in April and has a 5.17 ERA in four starts for Charlotte.

Giolito is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five starts. The 27-year-old right-hander has struck out 37 while holding opponents to a .221 average.

Vaughn, sidelined since April 29 because of a bruised right hand, was not in the lineup against the New York Yankees. He was batting .283 with four homers and 12 RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories