WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 94, Atlanta 78
Minnesota 89, Las Vegas 86
Monday’s Games
Dallas 101, Indiana 89
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
