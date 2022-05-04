On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Connecticut 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000
Dallas 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Top Stories