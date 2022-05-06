WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Indiana 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 — Connecticut 0 0 .000 —

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Phoenix 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — Las Vegas 0 0 .000 — Dallas 0 0 .000 — Seattle 0 0 .000 —

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.