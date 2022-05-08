WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Washington 2 0 1.000 — Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½ New York 1 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 0 1 .000 1½ Indiana 0 2 .000 2 Connecticut 0 1 .000 1½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 — Las Vegas 1 0 1.000 ½ Seattle 1 0 1.000 ½ Minnesota 0 2 .000 2 Phoenix 0 1 .000 1½ Dallas 0 1 .000 1½

___

Saturday’s Games

New York 81, Connecticut 79

Atlanta 66, Dallas 59

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77

Washington 78, Minnesota 66

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

