Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 8, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
Connecticut 0 1 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000 ½
Seattle 1 0 1.000 ½
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2
Phoenix 0 1 .000
Dallas 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

New York 81, Connecticut 79

Atlanta 66, Dallas 59

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77

Washington 78, Minnesota 66

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|15 Tyler Connect 2022
5|15 ATD22
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories