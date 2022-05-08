WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Saturday’s Games
New York 81, Connecticut 79
Atlanta 66, Dallas 59
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77
Washington 78, Minnesota 66
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.