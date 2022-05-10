Trending:
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 1
New York 1 0 1.000 1
Indiana 1 2 .333 2
Chicago 0 1 .000 2
Connecticut 0 1 .000 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Las Vegas 2 1 .667 ½
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 3 .000
Phoenix 0 1 .000
Dallas 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 82, Minnesota 76

Washington 89, Las Vegas 76

Wednesday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

