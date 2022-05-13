WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
