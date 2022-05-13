On Air: Cyber Chat
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 1 1 .500
New York 1 1 .500
Indiana 1 2 .333 2
Connecticut 0 1 .000 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 1 .667
Las Vegas 2 1 .667
Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½
Seattle 1 2 .333 1
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2
Dallas 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

