WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Connecticut
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|3
___
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix 69, Seattle 64
Connecticut 77, Los Angeles 60
Chicago 82, Minnesota 78
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
