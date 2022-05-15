On Air: This Just In!
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 3 1 .750
Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Indiana 2 2 .500 1
Connecticut 1 1 .500 1
New York 1 2 .333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 3 1 .750
Phoenix 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 1 3 .250 2
Minnesota 0 4 .000 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix 69, Seattle 64

Connecticut 77, Los Angeles 60

Chicago 82, Minnesota 78

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Top Stories