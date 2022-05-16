On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750
Washington 3 1 .750
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Connecticut 1 1 .500 1
Indiana 2 3 .400
New York 1 3 .250 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 3 1 .750
Phoenix 2 1 .667 ½
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
Seattle 1 3 .250 2
Minnesota 0 4 .000 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 81, New York 71

Atlanta 85, Indiana 79

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con 2022
5|22 2022 IPMA-HR Southern Region Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories