WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Connecticut
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|3
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 101, Indiana 79
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
