WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 1 .800
Washington 3 1 .750 ½
Chicago 2 1 .667 1
Connecticut 1 1 .500
Indiana 2 4 .333
New York 1 3 .250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 3 1 .750
Phoenix 2 1 .667 ½
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
Seattle 1 3 .250 2
Minnesota 0 4 .000 3

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 101, Indiana 79

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

