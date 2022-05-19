WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Atlanta 4 1 .800 — Washington 4 1 .800 — Connecticut 2 1 .667 1 Chicago 2 2 .500 1½ Indiana 2 4 .333 2½ New York 1 4 .200 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 5 1 .833 — Dallas 3 2 .600 1½ Phoenix 2 3 .400 2½ Los Angeles 2 3 .400 2½ Seattle 2 3 .400 2½ Minnesota 1 5 .167 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 74, Chicago 71

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 94, Phoenix 84

Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.