WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Atlanta
4
1
.800
—
Washington
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Connecticut
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|4
___
Thursday’s Games
Dallas 94, Phoenix 84
Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.