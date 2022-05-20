On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Atlanta
4
1
.800

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Washington

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 1 .800
Washington 4 1 .800
Connecticut 2 1 .667 1
Chicago 2 2 .500
Indiana 2 4 .333
New York 1 4 .200 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 5 1 .833
Dallas 3 2 .600
Phoenix 2 3 .400
Los Angeles 2 3 .400
Seattle 2 3 .400
Minnesota 1 5 .167 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 94, Phoenix 84

Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories