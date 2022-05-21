WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Washington 5 1 .833 — Connecticut 3 1 .750 1 Atlanta 4 2 .667 1 Chicago 2 2 .500 2 Indiana 2 5 .286 3½ New York 1 4 .200 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 5 1 .833 — Dallas 3 2 .600 1½ Seattle 3 3 .500 2 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2½ Los Angeles 2 4 .333 3 Minnesota 1 5 .167 4

___

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 94, Indiana 85

Washington 78, Atlanta 73

Seattle 83, Los Angeles 80

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.