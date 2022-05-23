On Air: Business of Government Hour
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

Washington

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800
Washington 5 2 .714
Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 6 .250
New York 1 4 .200 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 6 1 .857
Dallas 4 2 .667
Seattle 3 3 .500
Phoenix 2 4 .333
Los Angeles 2 4 .333
Minnesota 1 6 .143 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 92, Indiana 70

Chicago 82, Washington 73

Monday’s Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

