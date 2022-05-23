WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 4 1 .800 — Washington 5 2 .714 — Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½ Chicago 3 2 .600 1 Indiana 2 6 .250 3½ New York 1 4 .200 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 6 1 .857 — Dallas 4 2 .667 1½ Seattle 3 3 .500 2½ Phoenix 2 4 .333 3½ Los Angeles 2 4 .333 3½ Minnesota 1 6 .143 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 92, Indiana 70

Chicago 82, Washington 73

Monday’s Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

