Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Connecticut
4
1
.800

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800
Washington 5 2 .714
Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 6 .250
New York 1 4 .200 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 1 .875
Dallas 4 2 .667 2
Seattle 3 3 .500 3
Phoenix 2 4 .333 4
Los Angeles 2 5 .286
Minnesota 1 6 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

